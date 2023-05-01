Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why was Bruce Lehrmann given the all-clear to sue media for defamation? A media law expert explains

By David Rolph, Professor of Law, University of Sydney
Share this article
Former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann has been given the all-clear to continue with defamation proceedings against several media outlets and journalists regarding reporting about Brittany Higgins’ rape allegations.

Lehrmann has always maintained his innocence, and no finding has been made against him. The rape trial was abandoned last year following juror misconduct, and a second trial was not pursued amid fears for Higgins’ mental health.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ While the Voice has a large poll lead now, history of past referendums indicates it may struggle
~ Devils in the detail: an economist argues the case for a Tasmanian AFL team – and new stadium
~ Why Australia would be smart to recruit soldiers in the Pacific – a Fijian who served in the British Army explains
~ NDIS cost scrutiny is intensifying again – the past shows this can harm health and wellbeing for people with disability
~ Brian Samuel’s extraordinary story of a nomadic Caribbean family and the father who held it together
~ The rise and fall of linguistic diversity at Eurovision
~ Fair representation in news makes multicultural Australians feel more at home: new research
~ Guterres convenes meeting in Doha to discuss key issues in Afghanistan
~ Australians should be wary of scare stories comparing the Voice with New Zealand’s Waitangi Tribunal
~ Isotope analysis helps tell the stories of Aboriginal people living under early colonial expansion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter