Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill wants to 'rehabilitate' LGBTIQ+ people – African psychologists warn of its dangers

By Suntosh R Pillay, Clinical Psychologist, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Mental health professionals from across Africa, including Kenya, Uganda, Cameroon, Nigeria and South Africa, have signed a declaration against conversion practices that are used to forcibly change the sexual orientation, gender identity or expression of LGBTIQ+ people.

The declaration unambiguously rejects any attempts by mental health professionals to use conversion. The declaration has already…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
