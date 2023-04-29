Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Quash the conviction and sentencing of opposition leader for exercising his freedom of expression and peaceful assembly

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the conviction and sentencing of opposition leader, Jacob Ngarivhume, to 48 months imprisonment on charges of inciting public violence for simply exercising his freedom of expression and peaceful assembly which demonstrates a growing crackdown against opposition voices and dissent, Vongai Chikwanda, Amnesty International’s Interim Deputy Director for Southern Africa, said: “Jacob Ngarivhume faces […] The post Zimbabwe: Quash the conviction and sentencing of opposition leader for exercising his freedom of expression and peaceful assembly appeared first on Amnesty International.…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill wants to 'rehabilitate' LGBTIQ+ people – African psychologists warn of its dangers
~ Banking crises rooted in a system that rewards excessive risk-taking -- as First Republic's precarious situation shows
~ The Federal Reserve and the art of navigating a soft landing ... when economic data sends mixed signals
~ Stop deporting Haitians: Rights experts’ appeal to countries in Americas
~ UN Human Rights Council Should Respond to Sudan Crisis
~ Sudan’s war of two generals: Latest updates
~ US-Korea summit: Joe Biden's 'American Pie' won't include stationing nuclear weapons on the peninsula
~ Beauty ideals were as tough in the middle ages as they are now
~ We found long-banned pollutants in the very deepest part of the ocean
~ I was evacuated from South Sudan in 2013 - here's what I learned
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter