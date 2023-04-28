Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN expert urges Japan to ‘step up pressure’ on Myanmar junta

Share this article
Japan must assume a greater leadership role to address the deteriorating crisis in Myanmar and “step up pressure on the country’s military junta”, a UN-appointed independent rights expert urged on Friday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan’s war of two generals: Latest updates
~ US-Korea summit: Joe Biden's 'American Pie' won't include stationing nuclear weapons on the peninsula
~ Beauty ideals were as tough in the middle ages as they are now
~ We found long-banned pollutants in the very deepest part of the ocean
~ I was evacuated from South Sudan in 2013 - here's what I learned
~ How Wrexham's football fairy tale is fuelled by Disney and Hollywood glamour
~ Buzzfeed News: sad demise of a clever, innovative site that led the way in digital journalism
~ Singapore: Rights experts call for moratorium on the death penalty
~ Ukraine: Truth, justice and reparations for victims of Russian aggression in Ukraine ever more paramount following latest attacks
~ Ukraine war: what China gains from acting as peacemaker
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter