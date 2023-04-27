Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: UN Security Council resolution must be backed up by concerted action to restore the rights of women and girls

By Amnesty International
Responding to the unanimous adoption of the resolution at the UN Security Council today demanding that the Taliban urgently lift restrictions that violate the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan in response to the latest ban on Afghan women working for the UN in the country, Joyce Bukuru, Senior Advocate at Amnesty International, said: […] The post Afghanistan: UN Security Council resolution must be backed up by concerted action to restore the rights of women and girls appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


