Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Closure of Azattyk Radio (RFE/RL) is a major blow to media freedom

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Reacting to the news that a court in Kyrgyzstan approved a Ministry of Culture request to close down Radio Azattyk, the national bureau of the international broadcasting corporation Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), for purported violation of media regulations, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “The closure of Radio […] The post Kyrgyzstan: Closure of Azattyk Radio (RFE/RL) is a major blow to media freedom appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Unveiling my grandfather's past: ‘Palestine 1936′ — A book review and personal odyssey of the Arab Revolt
~ The EU is regulating AI so it really does make our lives better – here's how
~ 10 years after the Rana Plaza collapse, fashion has yet to slow down
~ Why menstrual leave could be bad for women
~ Extinction Rebellion gave it 'the Big One' with a four-day peaceful protest – now what?
~ Dandelions are a lifeline for bees on the brink – we should learn to love them
~ Human activities in Asia have reduced elephant habitat by nearly two-thirds since 1700, dividing what remains into ever-smaller patches
~ Ukraine war: Russia scales back May 9 Victory Day celebrations amid fear of popular protests
~ Illegal migration bill: can the government ignore the European court of human rights?
~ House in a skip: even tiny homes can’t address the privilege and insecurity of the housing market
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter