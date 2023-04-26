Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Len Goodman: how the late Strictly Come Dancing star revived the nation’s love of ballroom

By James Nott, Lecturer, School of History, University of St Andrews
Share this article
With the news of Len Goodman’s death at age 78, ballroom dancing has lost one of its greatest advocates. But Goodman has left a lasting legacy, spearheading an unlikely revival of the ballroom scene he loved.

As head judge on Strictly Come Dancing from 2004 to 2016, Goodman brought a no nonsense honesty to his role, as well as his wealth of expertise. The sparkle, camp and glam of the days of the BBC’s original dance show,


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Burundi: Arrest of former prime minister an opportunity for accountability
~ A Chance for Justice in Burundi
~ Mozambique Legalizes Militia to Fight Insurgency in North
~ Harry Belafonte leveraged stardom for social change, his powerful voice always singing a song for justice
~ Stella Prize shortlist 2023: your guide to 6 gripping, courageous books
~ Sudan's conflict has its roots in three decades of elites fighting over oil and energy
~ Why a Biden-Harris reelection ticket makes sense for the Democrats in 2024
~ Belfast has more peace walls now than 25 years ago – removing them will be a complex challenge
~ Replacing methane with hydrogen to heat homes is a bad idea -- here's why
~ Medical students lose their empathy – here's what can be done about it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter