Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong Arrest Encroaches on Free Expression in Japan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Japanese Foreign Ministry's senior official Shigeo Yamada, second right, speaks to Chinese counterpart Sun Weidong, second left, during the Japan-China security dialogue at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, February 22, 2023. © 2023 Shuji Kajiyama/AP Photo Last month, Hong Kong police arrested a 23-year-old Hong Kong woman who had been studying in Japan since 2019 upon her return to the city. Her “crime”? While in Japan she had posted messages online in support of Hong Kong pro-democracy protests, according to media reports. Her arrest for “inciting secession” reflects…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
