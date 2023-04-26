Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In hot water: here's why ocean temperatures are the hottest on record

By Moninya Roughan, Professor in Oceanography, UNSW Sydney
Share this article
Large swathes of the world’s oceans are warm. Unusually warm. The heat this year is likely to break records. Since mid-March, the global average sea surface temperature is over 21℃ – the highest since satellite records began.

What’s going on? Climate change is the big picture – nine-tenths of all heat trapped by greenhouse gases goes…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Wanted: family-friendly apartments. But what do families want from apartments?
~ Inflation has fallen, but one or two more interest-rate rises are still likely
~ Coles' Uber Eats deal brings the gig economy inside the traditional workplace
~ Netflix and other streaming giants pay to get branded buttons on your remote control. Local TV services can’t afford to keep up
~ Yes, Joe Biden is old and has low approval ratings, but this is why he's still confident of re-election
~ EU Council Conclusions on Ethiopia Shortchange Justice
~ Ethiopia: Companies Long Ignored Gold Mine Pollution
~ Peru: Egregious Abuses by Security Forces
~ ‘Jamaica Farewell': Harry Belafonte passes away and the Caribbean tries to find adequate words of tribute
~ Singapore: Arbitrary and unlawful execution for drug-related offence shows disregard for human rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter