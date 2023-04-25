Tolerance.ca
Unravelling DNA's structure: a landmark achievement whose authors were not fairly credited

By Mark Lorch, Professor of Science Communication and Chemistry, University of Hull
Seventy years ago, two male scientists, Francis Crick and James Watson, proclaimed they had discovered the secret of life: the structure of DNA. Since then, history has acknowledged how Rosalind Franklin was sidelined. But new archive evidence has cast doubt on the widely accepted narrative – that Franklin collected an all-important image but didn’t appreciate the meaning of what she was looking at.

This knowledge of DNA allowed for a deeper understanding of how DNA stores information and how it is replicated. It led to technologies such as DNA fingerprinting, gene sequencing, gene…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
