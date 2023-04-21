Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How can a French protester be arrested under British terrorism laws in London? The alarming 'schedule 7' power explained

By Alan Greene, Reader in Constitutional Law and Human Rights, University of Birmingham
The arrest and charging of a French publisher as he arrived in London has raised serious questions about the use and abuse of power in the UK.

Ernest Moret was detained and questioned by police at St Pancras station under counter-terrorist powers, allegedly because of his involvement in the anti-government protests that have swept France in recent weeks. Moret was stopped under schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000, one of the most controversial counter-terrorist powers in the UK.

