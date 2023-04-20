ChatGPT: lessons learned from Italy's temporary ban of the AI chatbot
By Oreste Pollicino, Professor of Constitutional Law, Bocconi University
Giovanni De Gregorio, PLMJ chair in law and technology at Católica Global School of Law and Católica Lisbon School of Law and academic fellow, Bocconi University
The blocking of ChatGPT in Italy raises some important questions, including how to balance access to services with the need to protect children
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 20, 2023