Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

News coverage of artificial intelligence reflects business and government hype — not critical voices

By Guillaume Dandurand, Postdoctoral Fellow, Shaping AI, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Fenwick McKelvey, Associate Professor in Information and Communication Technology Policy, Concordia University
Jonathan Roberge, Professor, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Computer scientists are overwhelmingly present in AI news coverage in Canada, while critical voices who could speak to the current and potential adverse effects of AI are lacking.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
