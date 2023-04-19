Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burnt flags, border clashes, and prisoners: Tensions continue to escalate in Armenia and Azerbaijan

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan soared when a man stormed the stage at the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan and set fire to the Azerbaijani flag.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
