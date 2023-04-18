Data shows that police-involved deaths in Canada are on the rise
By Andrew Crosby, Postdoctoral fellow, School of Planning, University of Waterloo
Alexander McClelland, Assistant Professor, Institute of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Carleton University
Tanya L. Sharpe, Associate Professor, Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work, Founder & Director of The Centre for Research & Innovation for Black Survivors of Homicide Victims, University of Toronto
There have been longstanding calls for police and governments to collect and share data about incidents where the use of force caused injury and death to civilians.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 18, 2023