Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: 43 years independence commemoration marred by rapidly shrinking civic space and decline in freedoms

By Amnesty International
Zimbabweans are marking forty-three years of independence from colonial rule amid the reality of a rapidly shrinking civic space, including criminalization of dissent and targeting of political activists and human rights defenders, Amnesty International said today. “Forty-three years after independence, authorities are yet to guarantee in practice the rights to freedom of expression, association, and […] The post Zimbabwe: 43 years independence commemoration marred by rapidly shrinking civic space and decline in freedoms appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
