Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How plants can change your state of mind

By Sven Batke, Lecturer in Biology, Edge Hill University
Share this article
Plants look so different from animals, that it’s easy for many people to think of them as alien and separate from us. Most people appreciate how pretty flowers and trees look and know photosynthesis is essential to life. But our mental and physical connection to plantlife runs deeper than you might expect.

The scientific evidence that plants play a fundamental role in shaping our mental state and decreasing the risk of mental and physical illnesses is mounting.

They can reduce depression, anxiety and mood disorder symptoms in humans by reducing levels of the stress hormone…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Let us learn from indigenous peoples’, UN chief declares
~ Teachers are quitting – here's what could be done to get them to stay
~ How soils changed life on Earth
~ Four ways touch can boost your health and wellbeing
~ Tick-borne encephalitis virus in the UK – what it is and how to protect yourself
~ 'Stalin-style' show trials and unexplained deaths of opposition figures show the depth of repression in Putin's Russia
~ Tackling Chinese interference: What lessons can Canada learn from Australia?
~ Sudan conflict: Hemedti - the warlord who built a paramilitary force more powerful than the state
~ Ethiopia: Government should respect the right to peaceful protest and immediately release detained media staff.
~ Sudan: Parties to the conflict must ensure protection of civilians as deaths mount
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter