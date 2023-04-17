Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Rusesabagina vs Rwanda: how Kagame wields soft power to get his way with the west

By Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist, University of the Western Cape
In politics, soft power is a persuasive approach to international relations. A leader can use soft power by exerting economic, cultural or reputational influence.

His hard power aside, soft power is something Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame possesses in spades.

One of Africa’s long serving leaders, Kagame wields soft power to deal with international criticism of his authoritarianism and


© The Conversation -
