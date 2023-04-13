Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Microplastics: 77% more found in River Thames during lockdown may be due to discarded face masks and PPE – research shows

By Ria Devereux, PhD Student, Microplastic Pollution, University of East London
At a first glance the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to have a positive impact on the environment, with significant decreases in greenhouse gas emissions, and transport-related noise, air and light pollution.

However, our research found discarded face coverings and other personal protective equipment (PPE) are likely to be the cause…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
