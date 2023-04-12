Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

State battles over abortion are leading to state constitutional amendments – an option in all states and available directly to citizens in 18 states

By John Dinan, Professor of Politics and International Affairs, Wake Forest University
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, most abortion policy has been settled by states. Now, citizen-crafted constitutional amendments may be the abortion battleground of the future.The Conversation


© The Conversation
