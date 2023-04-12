Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Increasing intimidation and harassment of Prothom Alo signals deepening crisis of press freedom in the country

By Amnesty International
Prothom Alo, Bangladesh’s largest daily newspaper is the latest media platform to come under increasing attack including intimidation, harassment and arrest of journalists signalling a deepening crisis for press freedom in the country, said Amnesty International today. Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday called Prothom Alo ‘an enemy of the Awami League, democracy, and […] The post Bangladesh: Increasing intimidation and harassment of Prothom Alo signals deepening crisis of press freedom in the country appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
