Does Ottawa's grocery rebate signal a shift to a broader guaranteed basic income?
By Phoebe Stephens, Assistant Professor, Food Security and Sustainable Agriculture, Dalhousie University
Catherine Sweet, Adjunct Professor, Speech and Language Pathology, Dalhousie University
Hannah L. Harrison, Assistant Professor, Marine Affairs, Dalhousie University
Initiatives like the federal government’s new grocery rebate are only a small step towards ending food insecurity in Canada. A broader guaranteed basic income is long overdue.
- Sunday, April 9, 2023