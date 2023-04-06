Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Canadian government should make the grocery rebate permanent to combat the affordability crisis

By Wayne Simpson, Professor, Department of Economics, University of Manitoba
One of the most anticipated measures of the 2023 Canadian federal budget is the grocery rebate. The rebate is designed to provide relief to millions of Canadians who are struggling with rising grocery prices and food insecurity.

It is a temporary cash transfer…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
