Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan: Parliament passes long-overdue legislation criminalizing domestic violence

By Amnesty International
Reacting to Uzbekistan’s upper house of Parliament passing legislation that criminalizes domestic violence, Heather McGill, Amnesty International’s Central Asia Researcher, said: “Women rights activists and human rights defenders in Uzbekistan have been campaigning for years for better protection from domestic violence. Today, Uzbekistan is becoming the fifth country in Eastern Europe and Central Asia to […] The post Uzbekistan: Parliament passes long-overdue legislation criminalizing domestic violence appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
