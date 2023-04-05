Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Police and Gendarmerie Abuses in Earthquake Zone

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Two police officers watch removal of rubble from buildings that collapsed in the February 6 earthquakes, Hatay, Turkey, March 23, 2023.  © 2023 Omer Urer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (Istanbul) – Law enforcement officials sent to police the region devastated by Turkey’s February 6, 2023 earthquakes have beaten, tortured, and otherwise ill-treated people they suspect of theft and looting, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said today. One person died in custody after being tortured. In some instances, law enforcement officials have also failed to intervene…


© Human Rights Watch -
