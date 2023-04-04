Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Choreographic legacies, human connectivity, and a psychedelic rainbow celebration: FRAME is a joyous festival of dance

By Yvette Grant, PhD (Dance) Candidate and dance history tutor, The University of Melbourne
Some offerings were political and academic, some were celebratory. Some told us personal or cultural stories, some had 100 dancers, some had one.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
