Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Impunity driving violence in South Sudan, UN rights commission says

Share this article
Tackling impunity will be critical to end pervasive violence and horrific human rights violations and abuses in South Sudan, a UN inquiry said on Monday, presenting its latest report, which names individuals warranting investigation.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Reel: The remains of Trinidad's Brechin Castle, once ‘the largest sugar factory […] in the British Empire’
~ Here's how the Rogers-Shaw merger could benefit Canadian customers
~ Cultural heritage and historic preservation: creating a digital twin of Shahjahanabad
~ How Russian and Iranian drone strikes further dehumanize warfare
~ Serbia/Kosovo: Start of ex-Kosovo president’s trial for war crimes “an important step along the long road to justice”
~ Algeria: Conviction of journalist is latest escalation in crackdown on media
~ New mechanism must track and tackle ‘gross’ violations in Libya
~ What does it take to revitalize a dying language?
~ Kanye West and Wyndham Lewis: how 'cancellation' affected two artists, a century apart
~ Tackling online misogyny: what needs to be done in schools – and our communities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter