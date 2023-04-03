Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A Path Toward Judicial Independence in Lebanon

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Families of Port Blast's victims show portraits of their beloved ones near the Palace of Justice in Beirut, November 25, 2021. Relatives of victims call for an independent judiciary to achieve justice. © 2021 Elisa Gestri/Sipa USA via AP Images In a press conference organized by the Lebanese Coalition for the Independence of the Judiciary on March 28, nine members of Lebanon’s parliament introduced two draft laws that would strengthen the independence of judicial investigations and prevent political interference with the judiciary. The Coalition and MPs stressed the…


© Human Rights Watch -
