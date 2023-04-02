Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ageism and the pandemic: How Canada continues to let older adults suffer and die from COVID-19

By Dawn ME Bowdish, Canada Research Chair in Aging & Immunity, McMaster University
COVID-19 is the third-leading cause of death in Canada, but it’s older people who are dying. That we accept this and carry on as if the pandemic is over reveals our ageism: We don’t value older people.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
