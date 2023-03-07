Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada's decision to ban TikTok from government devices is bad news for the NDP's election strategy

By Aidan Moir, Visiting Assistant Professor, Teaching Stream, University of Toronto
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has deactivated his TikTok profile in a move that will undermine his party’s attempts to engage with young voters through social media.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
