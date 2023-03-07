Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan: Revise Draft Laws to Better Protect Women

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Participants protest against discrimination and gender-based violence during a rally held by members of feminist organizations and social activists in Almaty, Kazakhstan September 28, 2019. The placard reads "To jail for violence, not truth".  © 2019 REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev (Berlin, March 7, 2023) – Kazakhstan should ensure that draft laws relating to domestic violence provide maximum protection for women from family violence, including by criminalizing domestic violence as a stand-alone offense, Human Rights Watch said today. Three years after a previous draft law on…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
