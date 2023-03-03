Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Impunity reigns for perpetrators of settler violence

By Amnesty International
Following the Israeli authorities’ release last night of six Israeli settlers suspected of involvement in Sunday’s attacks against Palestinians in Nablus Governorate, Heba Morayef, Amnesty International’s Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said:   “Under Israel’s apartheid system, impunity reigns. Despite the intensity and scale of Sunday’s attacks, which resulted in the killing of one […] The post Israel/OPT: Impunity reigns for perpetrators of settler violence  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
