Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo/France: Prioritize Rights Issues for Macron’s Visit

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image French President Emmanuel Macron and Congo's President Félix Tshisekedi at the Élysée presidential palace in Paris, November 12, 2019. © 2019 Christian Liewig/Abaca/Sipa USA via AP Images Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi and French President Emmanuel Macron should discuss pressing human rights concerns during Macron's visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo on March 4, 2023, Human Rights Watch said today. Their agenda should include ensuring that elections slated for December are free, fair, and transparent, protecting civilians in conflict-affected areas, and…


© Human Rights Watch -
