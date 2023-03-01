Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How amateur scientists are still helping make important discoveries

By Mark Lorch, Professor of Science Communication and Chemistry, University of Hull
Mary Anning, Thomas Bopp and Ben Bacon are just a few of the nonprofessionals who pushed the frontiers of science.The Conversation


© The Conversation
