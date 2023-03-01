Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Drop bogus case against Egyptian human rights group

By Amnesty International
Share this article
The Egyptian authorities must immediately release Ezzat Ghoniem, founder of the human rights organization Egyptian Coordination for Rights and Freedoms, and 13 others, all of whom are on trial on absurd charges stemming from their human rights work or peaceful dissent, Amnesty International said today, ahead of their verdict on 5 March. The 14 individuals […] The post Egypt: Drop bogus case against Egyptian human rights group appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Starlink: SpaceX's new internet service could be a gamechanger in Africa
~ Gleb Pavlovsky obituary: the man who turned Vladimir Putin into Russia's action man
~ Recent pay rises suggest that collective bargaining may be on the way back
~ Great Mysteries of Physics: a mind-blowing podcast from The Conversation
~ Bola Ahmed Tinubu promised to "renew hope" for Nigeria - 5 ways he can achieve this
~ American man developed an Irish accent after getting prostate cancer – foreign accent syndrome explained
~ How amateur scientists are still helping make important discoveries
~ No ordinary diamond: how the Koh-i-Noor became an imperial possession
~ Dance Me to the End of Time: South African film on death is a powerful celebration of life
~ The impact of China’s expanding footprint in Uzbekistan’s automobile industry
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter