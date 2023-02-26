Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can ideology-detecting algorithms catch online extremism before it takes hold?

By Rohit Ram, PhD Student, Social Data Science, University of Technology Sydney
Marian-Andrei Rizoiu, Senior Lecturer in Behavioral Data Science, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
Rohit Ram receives funding from the Defence Science and Technology Group (DSTG) and was supported by an Australian Government Research Training Program (RTP) Scholarship. Ideology has always been a critical element in understanding how we view the world, form opinions and make political decisions.

However, the internet has revolutionised the way opinions and ideologies spread, leading to new forms of online radicalisation. Far-right ideologies, which advocate for ultra-nationalism, racism and opposition to immigration and multiculturalism, have proliferated on social platforms.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 'Build back better' sounds great in theory, but does the government really know what it means in practice?
~ Labor's lead reduced in a NSW Newspoll four weeks before election; Voice support steady
~ Southeast Asian movies have never been a bigger hit at the local box office – and the boom may dampen streaming growth
~ Tiny houses and alternative homes are gaining councils' approval as they wrestle with the housing crisis
~ What is trauma insurance and what do I need to know if I am considering getting it?
~ Australia’s red goshawk is disappearing. How can we save our rarest bird of prey from extinction?
~ It's been 3 years since COVID entered New Zealand -- here are 3 ways to improve our response
~ Is there a vaccine for RSV or respiratory syncytial virus? After almost 60 years, several come at once
~ We're told Pentecostal churches like Hillsong are growing in Australia, but they're not anymore – is there a gender problem?
~ School attendance rates are dropping. We need to ask students why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter