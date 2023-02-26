Can ideology-detecting algorithms catch online extremism before it takes hold?
By Rohit Ram, PhD Student, Social Data Science, University of Technology Sydney
Marian-Andrei Rizoiu, Senior Lecturer in Behavioral Data Science, University of Technology Sydney
Rohit Ram receives funding from the Defence Science and Technology Group (DSTG) and was supported by an Australian Government Research Training Program (RTP) Scholarship. Ideology has always been a critical element in understanding how we view the world, form opinions and make political decisions.
However, the internet has revolutionised the way opinions and ideologies spread, leading to new forms of online radicalisation. Far-right ideologies, which advocate for ultra-nationalism, racism and opposition to immigration and multiculturalism, have proliferated on social platforms.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 26, 2023