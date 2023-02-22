At Mona Foma, I encountered death rituals, underwater soundscapes, worship – and transcendence
By Hannah Foley, PhD Candidate, University of Tasmania
Mona Foma has returned to Launceston. As always, the festival offers a diverse program of contemporary art, design, music and performance, and works that sit somewhere between. There will be bands, there will be lasers, and there will be queer woodchopping.
But this year’s program kicks off somewhat quietly (though no less powerfully) with contemplative works that inspire a sense of connection, and an examination of the embodied practices we share in.
Meditations and immersions
Like many, my own “Mofo” experience begins with the first of the program’s Morning Meditations…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 22, 2023