Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paul Mashatile is set to become South Africa's deputy president: what he brings to the table

By Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist, University of the Western Cape
Share this article
South Africa is set to have a new deputy president in Paul Shipokosa Mashatile, the deputy president of the governing African National Congress (ANC). He’ll replace the incumbent, David Mabuza, who announced he would step down.

Who is Mashatile and what does he bring to the position?

Mashatile (61) is a veteran politician from the ANC, the party that has governed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Panafricanisme : 4 questions clés auxquelles l'Union africaine doit s'attaquer
~ Gender equality in Nigeria: Three reasons why women aren't represented in politics
~ Tunisia: Quash prison terms for LGBTI duo sentenced on charges of homosexuality
~ Fences: August Wilson's play powerfully affirms the value and struggles of black life
~ Turkish President Erdoğan's grip on power threatened by devastating earthquake
~ Russia: Political Prisoner Feared Forcibly Disappeared
~ Chinese balloon saga is part of a long history of U.S.-China tensions
~ Brenda Lucki's retirement will not fix the RCMP’s structural problems
~ Tunisia: President Saied must immediately stop his political ‘witch hunt’
~ US Senator Calls for ‘Human Rights Defender’ Visa Category
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter