Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guinea Stadium Massacre Trial Marches On

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Eleven men accused of responsibility for the 2009 massacre and mass rape of pro-democracy protesters by forces linked to a former military junta, stand during their trial in Conakry, Guinea, September 28, 2022. © 2022 Souleymane Camara/Reuters This week, the first major phase of the landmark domestic trial of crimes committed during Guinea’s 2009 stadium massacre concluded. The trial - taking place before a three-judge panel in the capital, Conakry - examines one of the most brutal incidents in Guinea’s history. On September 28, 2009, Guinean security forces opened…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Water cuts in South Africa are hurting hospitals and clinics - there's an increased risk of infections
~ Ilemi Triangle spat: how resources fuel East Africa's border conflicts
~ Four ways that fossils are part of everyday life
~ How to poll 93 million voters - the challenge of pulling off Nigeria's presidential elections
~ Loneliness is making us physically sick, but social prescribing can treat it – podcast
~ Ukraine 12 months at war: why Kyiv's western allies must rethink the limits of their military aid
~ Russia–Ukraine war has nearly doubled household energy costs worldwide – new study
~ Ukraine war: what the last 12 months has meant for the ordinary Russian soldier
~ Peru: Lethal state repression is yet another example of contempt for the Indigenous and campesino population
~ 6,000 words but silent on falling real wages: what Chalmers got wrong on 'values-based capitalism' and fixing our economic woes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter