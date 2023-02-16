Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to poll 93 million voters - the challenge of pulling off Nigeria's presidential elections

By Emmanuel Remi Aiyede, Professor of Political Institutions, Governance and Public Policy, University of Ibadan
Share this article
Logistical challenges facing the 2023 elections remain huge given the number of political parties, the security environment and the number of contestants at various levels.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Water cuts in South Africa are hurting hospitals and clinics - there's an increased risk of infections
~ Ilemi Triangle spat: how resources fuel East Africa's border conflicts
~ Four ways that fossils are part of everyday life
~ Loneliness is making us physically sick, but social prescribing can treat it – podcast
~ Ukraine 12 months at war: why Kyiv's western allies must rethink the limits of their military aid
~ Russia–Ukraine war has nearly doubled household energy costs worldwide – new study
~ Ukraine war: what the last 12 months has meant for the ordinary Russian soldier
~ Peru: Lethal state repression is yet another example of contempt for the Indigenous and campesino population
~ 6,000 words but silent on falling real wages: what Chalmers got wrong on 'values-based capitalism' and fixing our economic woes
~ Kourtney Kardashian's 'vaginal health gummies': here's what the evidence shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter