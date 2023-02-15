Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Authorities must uphold human rights ahead of elections

By Amnesty International
Nigeria’s presidential and national assembly elections due to take place on 25 February must be free from further violence and intimidation and effective measures must be in place to protect all participants and prevent human rights violations, said Amnesty International.   Political parties, politicians, security forces and interest groups must refrain from condoning, or engaging in, […] The post Nigeria: Authorities must uphold human rights ahead of elections appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


