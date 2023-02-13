Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bird flu continues to spread in mammals – what this means for humans and wildlife

By Divya Venkatesh, Research Fellow, University of Oxford
As bird flu continues to decimate poultry and wild bird populations around the world, the virus – a deadly strain called H5N1 – appears to be spreading to mammals. The virus has already been confirmed in foxes and otters in the UK, and more recently in four dead seals.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
