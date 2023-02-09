Tolerance.ca
Light pollution has cut humanity's ancient connection with the stars – but we can restore it

By Or Graur, Reader in Astrophysics, University of Portsmouth
People travel hundreds or thousands of miles and spend a fortune to see the night sky in all its splendor. But we are literally blocking out the cosmic beauty above our homes.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
