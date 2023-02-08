Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

60 years since Sylvia Plath’s death: why modern poets can’t help but write ‘after Sylvia’

By Tiffany Atkinson, Professor in Creative Writing (Poetry), University of East Anglia
Sylvia Plath left behind a complicated legacy. Contemporary writers influenced by her work must juggle inspiration with some problematic imagery – as a poetry expert explains.The Conversation


