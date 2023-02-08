Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

20th Annual Human Rights Watch Canada Film Festival

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Still from the film UÝRA: THE RISING FOREST © (Toronto, February 8, 2023) - The Annual Human Rights Watch Canada Film Festival (HRWFF) in partnership with Hot Docs Cinema will be held from March 8 to 19, 2023; March 8-12 in-person at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, and March 13-19 on Hot Docs’ digital platform. Following the tradition of past festivals, all tickets for both in-person and digital screenings are free and accessible to everyone in Canada with internet.  The 20th anniversary festival program will consist of five films covering a wide variety of human rights…


© Human Rights Watch -
