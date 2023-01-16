Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What's next for the anti-Nato left after Ukraine?

By Ian Klinke, Associate professor in human geography, University of Oxford
Share this article
The left was split over whether Nato expansion had prompted the Ukraine invasion or whether it was an act of imperial aggression that must be opposed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Relatives of drafted soldiers in Russia do not know if they are dead or alive
~ Why does Nepal's aviation industry have safety issues? An expert explains
~ Are the Clintons actually writing their novels? An expert uses 'stylometry' to analyse Hillary and Bill’s writing
~ Why food is such a powerful symbol in political protest
~ NHS crisis: underlying problems are starting to be addressed
~ Most humans haven't evolved to cope with the cold, yet we dominate northern climates – here's why
~ Disastrous floods in WA – why were we not prepared?
~ What can the Bildungsroman tell us about the Israel and Palestine conflict?
~ On a tiny Australian island, snakes feasting on seabirds evolved huge jaws in a surprisingly short time
~ NZ aid worker remains missing in Ukraine: the tragedy of people motivated to help in war zones becoming victims themselves
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter