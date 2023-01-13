Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran executions: the role of the 'revolutionary courts' in breaching human rights

By Simon Rice, Professor of Law; Kim Santow Chair of Law and Social Justice, University of Sydney
Criminal trials in these courts often occur behind closed doors presided over by clerics, and there’s often no evidence beyond a confession extracted by means of torture.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
