Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan:  UN Security Council meeting must focus on reversing the Taliban’s mistreatment of women and girls

By Amnesty International
The United Nation Security Council (UNSC) closed-door meeting on Afghanistan – tomorrow – must focus on how to reverse the stifling ban by the Taliban on women and girls from accessing work, education, sports and public spaces said Amnesty International today. On 24 December 2022, the Taliban, Afghanistan’s de facto authorities, ordered all local and […] The post Afghanistan:  UN Security Council meeting must focus on reversing the Taliban’s mistreatment of women and girls appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
