Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

One Year On: Documenting Koblenz

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Visitors in the courtroom public gallery in Koblenz, Germany on June 16, 2021. Illustration © 2021 Moner Alkadri for Human Rights Watch (Berlin) – Judicial officials in Germany and other countries should redouble their efforts to make justice accessible to victims and survivors of serious crimes, Human Rights Watch said today. January 13, 2023 is the one-year anniversary of a landmark verdict by a German court in Koblenz in the world’s first criminal case on Syrian state-sponsored torture. To mark this milestone case, the European Center for Constitutional and Human…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Korea to ban bear farming, but what to do about hundreds of captive animals that remain?
~ 2022 wasn't the year of Cleopatra – so why was she the most viewed page on Wikipedia?
~ The 'kraken' COVID variant XBB.1.5 is rising quickly in the US – here's what it could mean for the UK
~ Why 2023 is a make-or-break year for Keir Starmer's Labour party
~ How Chaucer's medieval Wife of Bath was tamed and then liberated in the 21st century
~ The Kremlin and elites in times of war
~ How immortal jellyfish turn back time
~ Is Europe's new carbon border tax fair for everyone?
~ Quantum computers threaten our whole cybersecurity infrastructure: here's how scientists can bulletproof it
~ Centenaire de Ousmane Sembène: hommage au Sénégalais "père du cinéma africain"
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter