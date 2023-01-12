Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Maldives: Backsliding on Law Reform, Free Speech

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman walks on a wall of sandbags, placed to prevent erosion, in Guraidhoo, Maldives, October 10, 2021. © 2021 Allison Joyce/Getty Images (Jakarta) – The Maldives government failed in 2022 to enact critical reforms to the justice system and counter threats to free expression. It did not address longstanding abuses against migrant workers, LGBT people, and other at-risk groups, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2023. The government carried out development projects without full consideration of environmental harm. Maldives authorities have repeatedly…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
